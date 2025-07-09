99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 117th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard posts the colors at the beginning of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron change of command ceremony July 11, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. During the ceremony Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards relinquished command of the active duty squadron to Lt. Col. Chad Murray. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)