99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

Airmen assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, stand in formation as the unit’s change of command ceremony begins July 11, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. During the ceremony Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards relinquished command of the active duty squadron to Lt. Col. Chad Murray. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)