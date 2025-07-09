Staff Sgt. Davin Harris, a drill sergeant at 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, stands for a photo after being named the Aviation Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9174707
|VIRIN:
|250710-A-LO141-6999
|Resolution:
|2732x1968
|Size:
|696.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AVCOE DSOY 2025, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.