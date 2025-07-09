Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/27/2025-1

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    DVIDS Hub       

    Tucker, GA native, U.S. Civilian Lynn Kaczenski has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Kaczenski is a 1998 graduate of Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA. Civilian Kaczenski graduated university in 2003 from Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA.

    Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/27/2025

