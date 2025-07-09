21st TSC Inaugural Warrant Officer Olympics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave (left), senior enlisted advisor to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (right), the commanding general of the 21st TSC, and warrant officers from throughout the 21st TSC pose for a photo during the inaugural 21st TSC Warrant Officer Olympics on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 9, 2025. The celebration concluded with a renewed sense of pride and appreciation for the vital role warrant officers play in Army operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)