21st TSC Inaugural Warrant Officer Olympics

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor to the 21st TSC pose for a photo during the inaugural 21st TSC Warrant Officer Olympics on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 9, 2025. Soldiers gathered to reflect on the proud history and continuing evolution of the Warrant Officer Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)