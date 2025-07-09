Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Inaugural Warrant Officer Olympics [Image 3 of 4]

    21st TSC Inaugural Warrant Officer Olympics

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor to the 21st TSC pose for a photo during the inaugural 21st TSC Warrant Officer Olympics on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 9, 2025. Soldiers gathered to reflect on the proud history and continuing evolution of the Warrant Officer Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9174116
    VIRIN: 250709-A-IR446-1003
    Resolution: 5118x3412
    Size: 11.76 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 21st TSC Inaugural Warrant Officer Olympics [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

