    CFAO Conducts Citadel Protect [Image 6 of 7]

    CFAO Conducts Citadel Protect

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
    A 33-foot Force Protection-Medium Harbor Security Boat attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa’s (CFAO) Naval Security Forces (NSF) conducts high-speed maneuvers during a Citadel Protect weapons training exercise in the waters near White Beach Naval Facility, Japan, July 10, 2025. Citadel Protect allows NSF personnel to simulate and train for threats to Navy installations and units. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, CFAO Conducts Citadel Protect [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    harbor patrol
    CFAO
    security
    training
    Okinawa
    Japan

