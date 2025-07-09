CFAO Conducts Citadel Protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Nathan Groves, from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Naval Security Forces (NSF), inspects blank ammunition for an M240B machine gun onboard a 33-foot Force Protection-Medium Harbor Security Boat during a Citadel Protect weapons training exercise in the waters near White Beach Naval Facility, Japan, July 10, 2025. Citadel Protect allows NSF personnel to simulate and train for threats to Navy installations and units. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)