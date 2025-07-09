Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025

    ITALY

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    250704-N-TY639-1032 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 4, 2025) Attendees play a game of cornhole during the Festa Americana celebration to mark America’s Independence Day at Carney Park in Naples, Italy, July 4, 2025. The event brought together service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians, local Italian nationals, and NATO service members to celebrate in an atmosphere full of fun, food, and fireworks. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Nass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 02:38
    Photo ID: 9173993
    VIRIN: 250704-N-TY639-1032
    Resolution: 3742x2492
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025
    NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025
    NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025
    NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EURAFCENT
    AMERICA
    NAPLES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download