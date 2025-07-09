NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250704-N-TY639-1032 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 4, 2025) Attendees play a game of cornhole during the Festa Americana celebration to mark America’s Independence Day at Carney Park in Naples, Italy, July 4, 2025. The event brought together service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians, local Italian nationals, and NATO service members to celebrate in an atmosphere full of fun, food, and fireworks. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Nass)