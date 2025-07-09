Marine Week Chicago 2025: The Quantico Marine Rock Band performs at Rookies RocHaus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Pfaff, the bass player of the Quantico Marine Rock Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, reenlists at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee, Illinois, as part of Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 10, 2025. The reenlistment ceremony highlighted Pfaff's accomplishments and decision to continue to serve, represent, and carry the U.S. Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)