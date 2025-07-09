Marine Week Chicago 2025: The Quantico Marine Rock Band performs at Rookies RocHaus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tang Hseih, a keyboard player of the Quantico Marine Rock Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, performs at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee, Illinois, as part of Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 10, 2025. The Quantico Marine Rock Band performed as a feature event to promote the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)