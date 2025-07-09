CP25 Gil Delgado Elementary ComRel

MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) paint Gil Delgado Elementary School during a community relations beautification project during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|07.05.2025
|07.10.2025 20:26
|9173666
|250706-N-DI219-1177
|3128x4692
|1.87 MB
|MANTA, EC
|0
|0
