    CP25 Gil Delgado Elementary ComRel [Image 4 of 7]

    CP25 Gil Delgado Elementary ComRel

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Electricians Mate 2nd Class Colin Madsen, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), paints Gil Delgado Elementary School during a community relations beautification project during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 20:26
    Location: MANTA, EC
    CP25, ContinuingPromise, EnduringPromise, USNSComfort, PromesaContinua25

