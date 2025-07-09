250710-N-EZ002-1001

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

270710-N-EZ002-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 10. 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) interns and members participate in NAVWARS intern meet and greet event. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Keypher Strombeck)