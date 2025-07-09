Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Change of Command

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250708-N-DF135-1113
    MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025)
    Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 (DESRON 40) and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, and Capt. Stephen Arles, outgoing commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, shake hands aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during a change of command ceremony in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

