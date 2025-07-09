Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merles Emphasizes Collaboration, Prioritizes Mission Excellence Through People

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles emphasizes collaboration and a "growth mindset" during a meet-and-greet with Blount Island Command personnel July 10 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Merles, who assumed command July 2, outlined his vision for the facility, critical to the Marine Corps' global power projection through its prepositioning programs. Ashore and afloat, these programs strategically distribute equipment and supplies for rapid crisis response and sustained operations. Merles stressed his role as a steward, encouraging personnel to share ideas and enhance the organization, ensuring an agile and responsive workforce. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 9173342
    VIRIN: 250710-M-BD377-2625
    Resolution: 5832x3888
    Size: 18.23 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines
    USMC

