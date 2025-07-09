Merles Emphasizes Collaboration, Prioritizes Mission Excellence Through People

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles emphasizes collaboration and a "growth mindset" during a meet-and-greet with Blount Island Command personnel July 10 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Merles, who assumed command July 2, outlined his vision for the facility, critical to the Marine Corps' global power projection through its prepositioning programs. Ashore and afloat, these programs strategically distribute equipment and supplies for rapid crisis response and sustained operations. Merles stressed his role as a steward, encouraging personnel to share ideas and enhance the organization, ensuring an agile and responsive workforce. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo/Dustin Senger)