ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Capt. Erin Burns, 62nd Operations Support Squadron Weather Operations Flight commander, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, presents Roddy Nixon, 78th Operations Support Squadron senior lead weather forecaster, with his federal retirement certificate at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2025. Nixon and Burns worked together at Robins for several years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)
Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 14:17
Photo ID:
|9172882
VIRIN:
|250627-F-MW167-1121
Resolution:
|5383x3589
Size:
|913.6 KB
Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA., GEORGIA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, Weathering every mission: Robins meteorologist looks back on nearly 40 years of service, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
