Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 07.10.2025 14:17 Photo ID: 9172882 VIRIN: 250627-F-MW167-1121 Resolution: 5383x3589 Size: 913.6 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA., GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Weathering every mission: Robins meteorologist looks back on nearly 40 years of service, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.