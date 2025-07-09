Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weathering every mission: Robins meteorologist looks back on nearly 40 years of service

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Weathering every mission: Robins meteorologist looks back on nearly 40 years of service

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA., GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Capt. Erin Burns, 62nd Operations Support Squadron Weather Operations Flight commander, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, presents Roddy Nixon, 78th Operations Support Squadron senior lead weather forecaster, with his federal retirement certificate at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 27, 2025. Nixon and Burns worked together at Robins for several years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9172882
    VIRIN: 250627-F-MW167-1121
    Resolution: 5383x3589
    Size: 913.6 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA., GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weathering every mission: Robins meteorologist looks back on nearly 40 years of service, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Operations Support Squadron
    62nd Operations Support Squadron Weather Operations Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download