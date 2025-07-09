PALS 25: Integrating Forces and Capabilities Presentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from around the world listen to subject matter experts during the Integrating Forces and Capabilities Presentation at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)