    United Nations Command performs drill for students to mark UNC 75th anniversary [Image 4 of 4]

    United Nations Command performs drill for students to mark UNC 75th anniversary

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command Honor Guard members perform a precision drill for visiting high school and college students Jul. 10 at Camp Humphreys.

