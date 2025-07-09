Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman celebrated individuals from the Structural Group’s (Code 920) Shop 11 and Shop 26, as well as the Apprentice Training Division (Code 900T) July 2 for their contributions in the development of the new Apprentice Mockup – a state-of-the-art training tool that will transform hands-on experiences for all apprentices at NNSY.
Learn more about this collaborative effort here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/499395/recognizing-excellence-code-900t-and-code-920-teams-collaborative-contribution-nnsys-apprentice-program
Congratulations to:
Shop 11:
Charles Crocker
Shane Boyer
Larry Williford
Mike Lawrence
Cecil Lee Jr.
Larry Williams Jr.
Hunter Paitsel
Brad Adkins
Roger Carpenter
Dan Shirley
Shop 26:
Keith Redona
Khaleeo Johnson
Gianluca Scotto Di Frega
Anthony Mills
Benjamin Hoy
Joseph Broussard
Casey Rose
Tyler Deans
George Lee
C900T:
Jeff Butler
Kwamne Baker
Francis Boldt
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9172274
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-UC087-6457
|Resolution:
|6421x4281
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Shipyard Commander Celebrates Team for Contributions to New Apprentice Mockup, by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.