NNSY Shipyard Commander Celebrates Team for Contributions to New Apprentice Mockup

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman celebrated individuals from the Structural Group’s (Code 920) Shop 11 and Shop 26, as well as the Apprentice Training Division (Code 900T) July 2 for their contributions in the development of the new Apprentice Mockup – a state-of-the-art training tool that will transform hands-on experiences for all apprentices at NNSY.



Learn more about this collaborative effort here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/499395/recognizing-excellence-code-900t-and-code-920-teams-collaborative-contribution-nnsys-apprentice-program



Congratulations to:



Shop 11:

Charles Crocker

Shane Boyer

Larry Williford

Mike Lawrence

Cecil Lee Jr.

Larry Williams Jr.

Hunter Paitsel

Brad Adkins

Roger Carpenter

Dan Shirley



Shop 26:

Keith Redona

Khaleeo Johnson

Gianluca Scotto Di Frega

Anthony Mills

Benjamin Hoy

Joseph Broussard

Casey Rose

Tyler Deans

George Lee



C900T:

Jeff Butler

Kwamne Baker

Francis Boldt