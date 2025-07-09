Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Shipyard Commander Celebrates Team for Contributions to New Apprentice Mockup

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman celebrated individuals from the Structural Group’s (Code 920) Shop 11 and Shop 26, as well as the Apprentice Training Division (Code 900T) July 2 for their contributions in the development of the new Apprentice Mockup – a state-of-the-art training tool that will transform hands-on experiences for all apprentices at NNSY.

    Learn more about this collaborative effort here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/499395/recognizing-excellence-code-900t-and-code-920-teams-collaborative-contribution-nnsys-apprentice-program

    Congratulations to:

    Shop 11:
    Charles Crocker
    Shane Boyer
    Larry Williford
    Mike Lawrence
    Cecil Lee Jr.
    Larry Williams Jr.
    Hunter Paitsel
    Brad Adkins
    Roger Carpenter
    Dan Shirley

    Shop 26:
    Keith Redona
    Khaleeo Johnson
    Gianluca Scotto Di Frega
    Anthony Mills
    Benjamin Hoy
    Joseph Broussard
    Casey Rose
    Tyler Deans
    George Lee

    C900T:
    Jeff Butler
    Kwamne Baker
    Francis Boldt

