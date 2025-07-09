Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command welcomes students to commemorate 75th anniversary [Image 1 of 4]

    United Nations Command welcomes students to commemorate 75th anniversary

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    To commemorate United Nations Command's 75th Anniversary, UNC hosted an Open House at Camp Humphreys on July 10 for more than 100 high school and college students which included a demonstration by the UNC Honor Guard.

