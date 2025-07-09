Shipyard Commander and NAVFAC Recognize Ongoing Progress and Partnership of Dry Dock 8 Renovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman met with NAVFAC Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) team members June 18 to recognize the ongoing progress and contractor partnerships in the renovation of Dry Dock 8. The shipyard’s carrier dry dock and adjacent berths are undergoing a multiyear renovation to support the Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) carrier class as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). SIOP oversees infrastructure investments modernizing the nation’s public shipyards through upgraded dry docks and facilities, new equipment and improved workflow. For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/