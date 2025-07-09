Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Commander and NAVFAC Recognize Ongoing Progress and Partnership of Dry Dock 8 Renovation [Image 3 of 3]

    Shipyard Commander and NAVFAC Recognize Ongoing Progress and Partnership of Dry Dock 8 Renovation

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman met with NAVFAC Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) team members June 18 to recognize the ongoing progress and contractor partnerships in the renovation of Dry Dock 8. The shipyard’s carrier dry dock and adjacent berths are undergoing a multiyear renovation to support the Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) carrier class as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). SIOP oversees infrastructure investments modernizing the nation’s public shipyards through upgraded dry docks and facilities, new equipment and improved workflow. For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/

