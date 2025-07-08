Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jean Kendy Riffin from Lehigh Acres, Florida, clears the weather decks during an anti-terrorism training amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 20. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)