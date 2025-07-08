Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Ashley Pestano from Anne Harbor, Michigan, center, takes notes amidships of to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a debrief of an anti-terrorism training while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 20. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)