    Camp Zama volunteers join local students for English practice, cultural exchange ahead of sister city visit [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Zama volunteers join local students for English practice, cultural exchange ahead of sister city visit

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Akua Sarpong, center, a senior at Zama Middle High School, listens to local Japanese students giving her a guided tour of a shopping mall in the city of Zama as part of a cultural exchange activity June 29.

