    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts a Fly-By over USS Ralph Johnson [Image 5 of 5]

    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts a Fly-By over USS Ralph Johnson

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), while operating in the Indian Ocean, May 19, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 9172074
    VIRIN: 250519-N-ZS816-1039
    Resolution: 5759x3839
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts a Fly-By over USS Ralph Johnson [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    336th EFS
    Flight Ops

