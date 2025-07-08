336th Fighter Expeditionary Squadron Operates Alongside USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), while operating in the Indian Ocean, May 24, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)