    Civil-Military Coordination Council Convenes at JRM [Image 9 of 10]

    Civil-Military Coordination Council Convenes at JRM

    GUAM

    07.09.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (June 9, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia and Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas commenced the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) meeting at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, June 9. The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the Department of Defense, local government, and federal agencies by sharing information, discussing key issues to address military activity and growth while minimizing impact on community infrastructure and services on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by William J Busby III)

    This work, Civil-Military Coordination Council Convenes at JRM [Image 10 of 10], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Civil-Military Coordination Council CMCC
    Guam
    Guam Leaders

