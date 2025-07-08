Civil-Military Coordination Council Convenes at JRM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (June 9, 2025) – Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia and Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas commenced the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) meeting at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, June 9. The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the Department of Defense, local government, and federal agencies by sharing information, discussing key issues to address military activity and growth while minimizing impact on community infrastructure and services on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by William J Busby III)