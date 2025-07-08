Civil-Military Coordination Council Convenes at JRM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (June 9, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas gives updates during the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, June 9. The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the Department of Defense, local government, and federal agencies by sharing information, discussing key issues to address military activity and growth while minimizing impact on community infrastructure and services on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by William J Busby III)