Civil-Military Coordination Council Convenes at JRM

ASAN, Guam (June 9, 2025) – Dr. Buff Crosby, director for environmental management, Missile Defense Agency, updates members of the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) during a meeting at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, June 9. The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the Department of Defense, local government, and federal agencies by sharing information, discussing key issues to address military activity and growth while minimizing impact on community infrastructure and services on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by William J Busby III)