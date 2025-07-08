U.S. Sailors man the rails of the Arleigh-Burke Class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) as the ship pulls into its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 9, 2025. The William P. Lawrence returned home from a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Strahan)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9171729
|VIRIN:
|070925-N-TB080-1016
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|967.32 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) returns home from deployment. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Courtney Strahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.