    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) returns home from deployment. [Image 1 of 3]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) returns home from deployment.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Strahan 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    U.S. Sailors man the rails of the Arleigh-Burke Class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) as the ship pulls into its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 9, 2025. The William P. Lawrence returned home from a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Strahan)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9171726
    VIRIN: 070925-N-TB080-1010
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) returns home from deployment. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Courtney Strahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS William P. Lawrence
    DDG 110

