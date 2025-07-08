USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) returns home from deployment.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors man the rails of the Arleigh-Burke Class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) as the ship pulls into its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 9, 2025. The William P. Lawrence returned home from a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Strahan)