Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How Ramsey's Forgotten Promotion Started 50 Years of Service

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    How Ramsey's Forgotten Promotion Started 50 Years of Service

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Robert Peterson 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Dennis Ramsey (holding the award), Electronic Technician and manager of the Targets Prototype Team, celebrates 50 years of service at Point Mugu. Starting as a teenager in the youth program in 1974, Ramsey has spent five decades turning impossible problems into working solutions. From organizing safety equipment to leading the Goldenbird missile program, he's built a career on one principle: ask "How can we?" instead of "Why can't we?" (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:58
    Photo ID: 9170993
    VIRIN: 250618-N-DQ048-4247
    Resolution: 3042x2400
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Ramsey's Forgotten Promotion Started 50 Years of Service, by Robert Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How Ramsey's forgotten promotion started 50 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPARROW
    China Lake
    warfighter support
    NAWCWD
    Point Mugu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download