Dennis Ramsey (holding the award), Electronic Technician and manager of the Targets Prototype Team, celebrates 50 years of service at Point Mugu. Starting as a teenager in the youth program in 1974, Ramsey has spent five decades turning impossible problems into working solutions. From organizing safety equipment to leading the Goldenbird missile program, he's built a career on one principle: ask "How can we?" instead of "Why can't we?" (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Peterson)
|06.17.2025
|07.09.2025 12:58
|9170993
|250618-N-DQ048-4247
|3042x2400
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
How Ramsey's forgotten promotion started 50 years of service
