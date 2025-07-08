How Ramsey's forgotten promotion started 50 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dennis Ramsey (holding the award), Electronic Technician and manager of the Targets Prototype Team, celebrates 50 years of service at Point Mugu. Starting as a teenager in the youth program in 1974, Ramsey has spent five decades turning impossible problems into working solutions. From organizing safety equipment to leading the Goldenbird missile program, he's built a career on one principle: ask "How can we?" instead of "Why can't we?" (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Peterson)