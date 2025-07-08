Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:29 Photo ID: 9170808 VIRIN: 250626-A-TE514-2854 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 530.38 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mountainfest 2025, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.