Carrier Strike Group 12 Celebrates the 4th of July

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) sails alongside the

world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a 4th of July celebration, July 4, 2025.

Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve,

incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft

carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter

adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)