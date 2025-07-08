Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 12 Celebrates the 4th of July

    Carrier Strike Group 12 Celebrates the 4th of July

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) sails alongside the
    world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a 4th of July celebration, July 4, 2025.
    Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve,
    incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft
    carriers to increase the U.S. Navy's capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter
    adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025
    Photo ID: 9170471
    VIRIN: 250704-N-IQ220-2059
    Resolution: 5849x3899
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Carrier Strike Group 12 Celebrates the 4th of July [Image 3 of 3], by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates Independence Day

    GRFCSG25

