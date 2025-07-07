Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTR1 Matthew Huff conducts duty section turnover on the USS Bulkeley [Image 1 of 2]

    CTR1 Matthew Huff conducts duty section turnover on the USS Bulkeley

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 28, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Matthew Huff (center), assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), conducts duty section turnover on the aft flight deck. USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTR1 Matthew Huff conducts duty section turnover on the USS Bulkeley [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

