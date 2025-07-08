Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Hansen | III MEF Sgt. Major and NCO Town Hall Meeting [Image 2 of 5]

    Camp Hansen | III MEF Sgt. Major and NCO Town Hall Meeting

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to the non-commissioned officers of Camp Hansen, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa,
    Japan, July 8, 2025. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the current and future state of III MEF and address the concerns of Marines at the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 02:22
    Backbone
    III MEF
    INDOPACOM
    NCO
    Town Hall
    Camp Hansen

