Camp Hansen | III MEF Sgt. Major and NCO Town Hall Meeting

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to the non-commissioned officers of Camp Hansen, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa,

Japan, July 8, 2025. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the current and future state of III MEF and address the concerns of Marines at the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)