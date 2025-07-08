Sailors aboard the John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Changi, Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250708-N-CV021-1021

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Xavier Caldwell, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Delacruz, from Redlands, California, make up a line during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Changi, Singapore, July 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)