U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival

250622-N-YL391-1005 DA NANG (Jun. 22, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Ashley Pollock (vocalist), assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs in Da Nang, Vietnam in support of the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 00:03
|Photo ID:
|9170064
|VIRIN:
|250622-N-YL391-1005
|Resolution:
|5165x3437
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
