Date Taken: 06.22.2025 Date Posted: 07.09.2025 00:03 Photo ID: 9170063 VIRIN: 250622-N-YL391-1004 Resolution: 5289x3519 Size: 13.8 MB Location: DA NANG, VN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.