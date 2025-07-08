Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ralph Musni 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    250622-N-YL391-1004 DA NANG (Jun. 22, 2025) Musician 1st Class Joshua Haney (bass instrumentalist), assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs in Da Nang, Vietnam in support of the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 00:03
    Photo ID: 9170063
    VIRIN: 250622-N-YL391-1004
    Resolution: 5289x3519
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the U.S.-Vietnam Friendship Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Musician
    Navy Band
    7th Fleet Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download