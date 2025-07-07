Date Taken: 06.21.2025 Date Posted: 07.08.2025 23:30 Photo ID: 9169997 VIRIN: 250621-N-YL391-3004 Resolution: 5911x3933 Size: 9.1 MB Location: DA NANG, VN

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.