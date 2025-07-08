250621-N-YL391-3001 DA NANG (Jun. 21, 2025) The. U.S. 7th Fleet Band's rock band, Orient Express, performs for children, staff, and volunteers at the Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)
|06.21.2025
|07.08.2025 23:30
|9169992
|250621-N-YL391-3001
|5619x3739
|10.16 MB
|DA NANG, VN
|2
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.