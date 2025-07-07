Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon Taxis at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, U.S. Pacific Air Force’s largest contingency response exercise, will test how well bilateral partner nations throughout the Indo-Pacific can adapt in a challenging environment to remain fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

