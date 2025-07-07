14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon Taxis at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, U.S. Pacific Air Force’s largest contingency response exercise, will test how well bilateral partner nations throughout the Indo-Pacific can adapt in a challenging environment to remain fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)