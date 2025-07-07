250706-N-MA550-1016
MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) participate in a community relations beach clean-up at Murcielago Beach in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9169790
|VIRIN:
|250706-N-MA550-1016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.