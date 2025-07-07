Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250706-N-MA550-1011

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) receive a brief before a community relations beach clean-up at Murcielago Beach in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9169789
    VIRIN: 250706-N-MA550-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: MANTA, EC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador
    CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download