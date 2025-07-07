CP25 Beach Clean-up in Ecuador

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250706-N-MA550-1166



MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) receive a debrief after a community relations beach clean-up at Murcielago Beach in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)