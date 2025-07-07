Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ruben Padilla 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott E. Stephan, commanding officer of 6th Marine Corps District, addresses recruiting station Montgomery during the change of command ceremony in Montgomery, AL on July 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ruben Padilla)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9169424
    VIRIN: 250702-M-BT784-1031
    Resolution: 2771x4157
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    This work, RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montgomery
    6MCD
    Alabama
    Change of Command Ceremony

