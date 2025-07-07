RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jared M. Hollis (left) relinquished his command of recruiting station Montgomery to Maj. James B. French in Montgomery, AL, on July 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ruben Padilla)