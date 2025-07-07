Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ruben Padilla 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jared M. Hollis (left) relinquished his command of recruiting station Montgomery to Maj. James B. French in Montgomery, AL, on July 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ruben Padilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9169418
    VIRIN: 250702-M-BT784-1017
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony
    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony
    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony
    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony
    RS Montgomery Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download